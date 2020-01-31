Black History Month event
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 31, 2020 9:47 am
White County Black History Committee announces its annual Black History Month exhibit and celebration, which will begin at 11:30 A.M., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Sparta Civic Center. There will be an exhibition of historical photos, distinguished speakers, and food.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.