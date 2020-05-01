Blood Assurance and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN partnering go feed families

Blood Assurance and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee are partnering in the month of May to help patients in need and to help feed area families. Blood Assurance will donate ten meals to the food bank for every blood donor that gives in the Middle TN area during the month of May.

The feeding program provided 31 million meals to families over forty-six counties last year and demand is increased right now due to the affects of COVID-19 on area families. They have bought extra food and expanded their Emergency Food Box program to support the increased need and continue working with school districts to ensure children will continue to have food during school closures.

All donors who give in the month of May will be helping the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and saving three lives in area hospitals by giving blood. All donors will also be entered to win an Echo Dot and a 65” smart T.V.

Blood Assurance is accepting donors by appointment only right now to ensure social distancing. To schedule an appointment for this drive, call 800.962.0628, visit bloodassurance.org/schedule, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. For more information about donation, please visit www.bloodassurance.org or call 800-962-0628.