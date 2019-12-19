Blood Assurance blood drives
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | December 19, 2019 1:27 pm
•Blood Assurance will host a blood drive, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 26, at Walmart, in Sparta. More information: (931) 239-9411.
•Blood Assurance will host a blood drive, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 27, at Sparta-White County YMCA. More information: (931) 836-3330.
