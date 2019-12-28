Blood Assurance in critical need because of recent trauma

Cookeville, Tenn. (Dec. 27, 2019) – Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations and is asking for community members to give as soon as possible. Not only does the holiday season bring in less blood donors, but a trauma yesterday afternoon (Thursday) has further exhausted the blood supply. This has led to a shortage of A-positive blood. A-positive whole blood and plasma donors are in critical need at this time.

Blood Assurance sees a decrease in donors every year in December and January. The need, however, increases during this time. More people are traveling and sick during these times, leading to higher blood usage. One severe trauma patient can significantly impact the supply.

“Because we are in critical need, we are asking healthy donors to please come replenish the supply, said Jay Baumgardner, director of community relations at Blood Assurance. “If you are able to donate, we ask that you take 30 minutes out of your day to save lives in your community.”

Blood Assurance is in critical need of A-positive whole blood and plasma at this time, but is also in urgent need of A-negative, B-negative, O-negative and O-positive whole blood donors.

Each donation of whole blood contains plasma, red blood cells and platelets that can be used to save up to three lives. Patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplants rely on donated blood, in addition to the unexpected traumas seen at hospitals on a daily basis. All blood used at hospitals is given by volunteer donors only.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids – avoiding caffeine – and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment at a donor center or blood drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving 51 counties and more than 76 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.