Blood Assurance will be providing convalescent plasma to critically ill COVID-19 patients

(April 6, 2020) – Community non-profit blood center, Blood Assurance will be collecting plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 donors to be used as an investigational treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma is an FDA investigational treatment where plasma is transfused from a recovered COVID-19 donor into a critically ill patient. Plasma from recovered individuals contains antibodies that attack the virus. Blood Assurance will be collecting, processing and sending the donated plasma to hospitals where it will be given to patients. “We are very excited to begin collecting this product as a potentially life-saving treatment for those who are critically ill due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We need donors, who meet the requirements to give convalescent plasma for our patients in need.”

To donate convalescent plasma for patients in need, donors must have been officially diagnosed with COVID-19, must pass all standard requirements to give plasma and must either be symptom free for 28 days or have a document certifying they have tested negative for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior.

To see if you meet requirements to be a convalescent plasma donor or if you are a clinician interested in convalescent plasma, Blood Assurance urges you to visit www.bloodassurance.org/covidplasma.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.