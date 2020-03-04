Sparta Live

Blood still needed for tornado victims, two locations available

Posted By | March 4, 2020 9:46 am

From Blood Assurance:

•We collected 212 life-saving units yesterday.

•Our Cookeville Blood Assurance Center is open today, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

•We have an additional bus at our facility.

•We are inside the Cookeville Regional Medical Center today, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

•We have an additional bus at the hospital.

