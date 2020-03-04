Blood still needed for tornado victims, two locations available
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 4, 2020 9:46 am
From Blood Assurance:
•We collected 212 life-saving units yesterday.
•Our Cookeville Blood Assurance Center is open today, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
•We have an additional bus at our facility.
•We are inside the Cookeville Regional Medical Center today, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
•We have an additional bus at the hospital.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.