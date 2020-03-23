Bluegrass Veterinary outlines new procedures during COVID-19

From Bluegrass Veterinary – 3069 McMinnville Highway

PLEASE READ! NEW OFFICE PROCEDURES DUE TO COVID-19.

Due to recent developments regarding positive cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) in our region, Bluegrass Veterinary Clinic is implementing an alternative routine to help protect our clients, patients, and staff.

These changes will be implemented Monday, March 23, 2020 and will stay in effect until the threat to our community has passed. Be assured that we are watching the epidemiological data closely, and will base all new decisions for operation in accordance with government officials and the advice of local medical professionals.

Until further notice:

-We are your valets! When you arrive at our clinic for your scheduled appointments, DO NOT ENTER THE BUILDING. Stay in your vehicle and call our office line at (931)-352-1120. A nurse or receptionist will come to your vehicle, discuss your appointment and requests, and bring your pet inside for examination. Dr. Edds will call you with diagnosis and treatment options, we will carry out any treatment if necessary, and then bring your pet back to you at your vehicle. Invoicing and prescriptions will be carried out curbside as well, and all payment options including cash, check, credit card, and Care Credit will still be accepted. As always, payment will be due at time of service.

-Drop off appointments are available and may be more convenient for your schedule. We will still perform all history and invoicing outside the building and will call you with any and all results and treatment options as your pet is worked in between regularly scheduled appointments. You can receive a text or call when your pet is ready to pick up, or we can arrange a pick up time that fits your convenience.

-For patients who have been seen in our office for full exams and management of chronic conditions in the last 6 months, we are now offering Telemedicine (a video and audio chat online with Dr. Edds). Make sure to ask for this option when you call to schedule your appointment and we can discuss your pet’s condition without ever leaving your home! **Please note, some conditions CANNOT be treated with telemedicine and will still require a physical appointment. Make sure to ask if telemedicine is an appropriate course of action for your pet when you call to schedule your appointment.**

-If you are sick, or have travelled within the last 14 days, we ask that another person bring your animal to their appointment, or at the very least, that you inform us ahead of time so that we may take the proper precautions by wearing personal protective equipment when we visit you at your car.

We are not scared, we are prepared! As a community, let’s band together to protect each other and #flattenthecurve. The longer we stay healthy, the longer we can stay open and continue to serve you and your animal needs.