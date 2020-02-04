Board of Mayor and Aldermen
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 4, 2020 8:03 am
Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets at 5 p.m., the first and third Thursdays of each month, at Sparta City Hall. The next meeting is Feb. 6, 2020. Click here to view the entire agenda.
