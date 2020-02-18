Board of Mayor and Aldermen
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 18, 2020 11:18 am
Click here to view the entire agenda for the Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to be held at 5 p.m., at Sparta City Hall.
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 18, 2020 11:18 am
Click here to view the entire agenda for the Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to be held at 5 p.m., at Sparta City Hall.
© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.