Bobbie Jean Mingle

Bobbie Jean Mingle passed from this life, on Feb. 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

She was born July 11, 1934, in Trenton, to Robert and Martha Rushing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Martha Rushing, and her sisters, Nancy L. Rushing and Mary E. Rushing.

Survivors include her daughters, Terry Lynn (Gary) Harris, Debbie Ann Ryandski; son, Danny (Bambi) Mingle; brothers, Willow Dean Rushing, Charles D. (Cindy) Rushing; grandchildren, Jeffery Paoli, Chrystal Harris, Elizabeth (Shawn) Adelabu, Tommy Ryandski, Jennifer Ryandski; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was 1 p.m., Feb. 8, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, with burial in Saylors Cemetery.

Thurman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.