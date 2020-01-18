Bobbie Jean Cope Davis

Last Updated: January 18, 2020 at 11:01 am

Bobbie Jean Cope Davis departed from this life in the evening of Dec. 19, 2019, at the age of 87 with loved ones by her side.

A native to Sparta, Jean met the love of her life, Frank, and together they raised one beloved son, Carl, with the strong ethics that have shaped the entire family since.

Picking up the names “Granny” and “Ole G” as grandchildren and a great-grandchild blessed her life, she always made sure to live up to the legend, her house being filled with the best treats and most wonderous adventures, leaving stories to tell for years to come.

Aside from her family, she enjoyed watching Los Angeles Lakers basketball and singing with her sister, Nina, at Liberty Baptist Church, where she was a proud member for many years.

Bobbie Jean Davis preceded in death by her parents, Ermin “Cowboy” Cope and Essie Shaw Cope; husband, Frank Lee Davis; brother, William Roy “Royce” Cope; and only child, Carl S. Davis.

She is survived by her siblings, Ernestine Slatton, Nina Griffin, Ruth Anderson (Leslie), Brenda Frasier, Glenn Cope (Gail); daughter-in-law, Kathy Davis; grandson, Lanny Davis (Levona); granddaughter, Clarissa Kirby (Johnny); great-granddaughter, Miranda Randolph (Tristin); and many other family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Life Care Center of Sparta for the loving care they provided until the very end, going above and beyond, from reading her newspaper to singing to her. Each was a great blessing to not only Jean but also to the family.

Funeral service was 2 p.m., Dec. 21, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home, with burial in Plainview Cemetery, in the Cassville community.

Thurman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.