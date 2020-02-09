Bobby Wayne Cantrell

Bobby Wayne Cantrell, 42, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 6, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Cantrell was born April 2, 1977, in Smithville.

He was a machinist by trade and enjoyed working on electronics as a hobby. As a child, he enjoyed operating and racing remote control cars. Then, as an adult, he enjoyed taking long drives in his car.

Mr. Cantrell was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Wayne Cantrell, and grandfather Delmer Guffey.

Survivors include his daughter, Ashlynn Brooke Cantrell, of Sparta; mother, Della Jane Guffey, of Crawford; grandparents, Ruby and Henry Foster, of Sparta; grandmother, Opal Jeanette Perry Guffey, of Crawford; sisters, Kimberly Ann Miller, Rachel Dawn Zayed; aunts, Glenda (John) Myers, Brenda (Robert) Selby, Reba Pierce; uncle, Michael Guffey; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Feb. 9, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 9, at the funeral home. Kenny Pierce will officiate. Special music by Mr. Cantrell’s daughter, Ashlynn, and Trey Sliger, accompanied by Arleigh Scott on piano.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.