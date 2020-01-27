Bockman Way Townhouses moving toward next step in construction

Patches of green and several community-shared areas are some of the features of the new townhouses. Units that are adjacent to Bockman Way will have 25 feet of yard space, and the remaining units will each have 10 feet.

By Rachel Auberger

The process of creating Bockman Way Townhouses, a horizontal property regime that will stand where the Midway Motel once stood, is underway.

“We have demolished the old structures and had all of the debris removed,” Tulsi Patel said. “Now they are laying gravel to prepare the site for the next phase.”

The 13 units, which are scheduled to be completed in early fall, will create a small, intimate community in the middle of Sparta.

“There will be patches of green and several community-shared areas,” Patel said and then added that each unit will also have its own small yard. “The units that are adjacent to Bockman Way will have 25 feet of yard space, and the remaining units will each have 10 feet.”

Patel said there will be a mixture of two- and three-bedroom units for sale, but, regardless of the number of bedrooms, each unit will have two and a half baths.

“We wanted each unit to have a master suite and then a bathroom for the remaining bedrooms plus a half bath downstairs,” she explained. “The three-bedroom units will have a Jack-And-Jill set up for two bedrooms and, of course, a master suite.”

Patel said she feels the homes will be appealing to a wide variety of residents.

“Empty-nesters, first time home owners, early family starters, newly relocated residents,” Patel listed groups that might find small, low-maintenance, centrally located new homes appealing, “and with only 13 steps between the first and second floors, they would even be great for seniors who do not have mobility restrictions.”

The exterior maintenance for the homes, whose exterior will be a mixture of brick and Hardie board, will be the responsibility of a homeowners’ association and each individual homeowner.

“The HOA will take care of everything from landscaping to gutter maintenance and clean out to painting and exterior repairs,” Patel said.

She also said the units will collectively be called “The Bockman Way Townhouses” but will have their own set of addresses. The plan is to close the entrance on Bockman Way and have the homes be accessible from Hayes Street.