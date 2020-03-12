BonDeCroft Head Start registration

BonDeCroft Head Start will be accepting children for the 2020-2021 school year with a registration event, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., March 30 and March 31, at 9020 Crossville Highway, in Sparta. Children must be 3 years old by Aug. 14 and cannot be 5 years old by Aug. 15. Bring proof of birth for child, proof of income, immunization certificate, and physical (completed within last 12 months).