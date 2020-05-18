Bonita Colleen Cunningham Knowles

Bonita Colleen Cunningham Knowles, 60, gained her angel wings, May 13, 2020, as she was surrounded by loved ones.

Bonita was born March 25, 1960, in Sparta, to Lucille Cunningham.

She was raised by Herbert and Gustia Randolph. She loved to play UNO and have all of her family over to cook for them and have UNO night.

Bonita was a regular at the auction houses, so much that she worked in the kitchen and could be seen waving her paddle out the window if it were an item she wanted. She was #81 at H&H Auction and #56 at Ronnie Jolley’s. When she wasn’t auctioning or playing UNO, she was on the river banks fishing.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Delmar Ray Anderson Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Thomas Ervin Knowles; son, Ray Knowles; daughter, Sherri (Gary) Mabe; special sister, Linda Lafever Carter; sister, Wanda Anderson; grandchildren, Tiffany (Dusty) Elkins, Beth Young, James Mabe, Kaylee Mabe; great-granddaughter, Shealynn Young; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the social restrictions of the current pandemic, a private family service will be conducted at Hunter Funeral Home with burial in Old Zion Cemetery. Dewey Young will officiate.

Kevin Ward, James Mabe, Gary Mabe, Derek Barrett, Joe Reed, Craig Steele, Troy Wenger, and Albert Hutson will serve the family as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.