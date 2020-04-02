Brad LeRoy Hapner

Brad LeRoy Hapner, 42, of Cookeville, passed away March 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 7, 1978, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Lee Hapner and Janet Stetler Hapner.

He was a managing partner at Longhorn Steak House. He loved hunting and fishing, his family and friends, his employees, and the people of Cookeville. He also loved his dog, Fisher, and his cat, Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Stetler Hapner, and his grandparents, Calvin and June Hapner and Jack and Anna Lee Stetler.

Survivors include his parents, Lee and Patricia Hapner, of Sparta; sisters, Heather Hapner (Brandon), of Rome, Georgia, Robyn Hapner, of Hendersonville, Tara Schmit (Matt), of Columbia City, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Cheyenne Hernandez, Ally, Tyler, Ivy, and Kyle Schmit; and great-nephew, Bradley LeRoy Hernandez

A memorial gathering will be at a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.