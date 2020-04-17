Brady Printing’s historical machines move to new location across road

A huge line-type machine was recently moved across Bockman Way from Brady Printing’s old location to the new home for the business.

By Rachel Auberger

Brady Printing has been a fixture in the business world of Sparta for almost four decades, and some of its original equipment recently made the move across the street to its new home.

Brady Printing, which has slowly been relocating directly across Bockman Way from where it has stood for years, was started, in 1961, by Sam Brady who, according to his son, and now owner of the Print Shop, Gary Brady, went to school to learn how to operate the giant line-type machine that was recently the source of amazement as it was transported across the highway.

“My dad went to school for a year, in 1949, to learn how to operate one,” Gary Brady said. “It’s like today kids go to learn how to be a graphic designer, well he went to school to learn how to run line type.”

Sam Brady would spend all day setting the type, line by line, to print a newspaper, a job that now takes a few hours. He could set a single-page paper or flyer in a few hours, a task that is now done via computer in just a matter of minutes.

“None of us know how to operate it,” Gary Brady laughed, “I never did sit down and learn how to type prepare, because well, I didn’t want to.”

What Gary did do, however, was run the old letter presses that were also moved across the street last week.

“I could stand here and run 1,000 in an hour,” he said.

Gary Brady demonstrated how, once the line type, or even individual letters, were set in the machine, he could put the paper in and run ink over it, one piece at a time.

“I had it so down pat that I could stand here and look at you and keep these going,” he said.

He reminisced about magazines and chassis, about rollers rolling ink over the type, and how he had to be sure everything was lined up just right so that it would stamp the print.

“You gotta be quick at it before it stamps,” he said, showing how he would place the smaller cards and tags in ‘just so,’ one at a time. “If it stamps and it’s not in the right spot, then you have to throw it away.”

Gary Brady said that while full pages could be printed on the letter presses, they were mostly used for small things like envelopes and cards.

“Years ago, when I was in high school, and right out, in the 80s, we did a lot of boxes,” he said. “All different sizes, anywhere from this size until on bigger. We did them for Wagner. We put the part number on them, and they put the light bulb in them. We did thousands and thousands of them.”

The machines, which Gary Brady said his father purchased used in the 1960s and are dated back to the early 1900s, are still operational.

“We don’t use them anymore,” he said and then added that it hasn’t been too long since they were in use. “A lot of places went more modern quicker than we did. We used them up until probably 2010.”

Kyle Brady, Gary’s son, has his own plans for re-introducing the retro Chandler and Price Company letter presses into service.

“I would like to see us put them up in the show room along with some type cases and let people design and print their own postcards,” Kyle Brady said.

Kyle Brady said the idea would appeal to tourists, as well as Sparta natives, who want something both local and nostalgic.

Regardless of whether the machines are put into use or not, the Brady family was happy to have the machines make the move with them – after all, those machines are as much a part of the family business as the name.