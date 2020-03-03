Breaking the Amalekite spirit

Last Updated: March 3, 2020 at 12:52 pm

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint Church

Young, broke, and energetic can drive new and innovative ideas, like when we were teens and tried to sneak a few extra people into the drive-in theater by hiding them in the trunk or sneaking a sixth grader into a basketball lineup he was too young to qualify for so you could fill the roster and not have to forfeit.

These are minor examples of trying to sneak someone in, but there is a real-life instance in the Old Testament book of 1 Samuel where a battle is brewing in chapter 29. The Philistines are preparing their troops by the thousands for the coming battle. But there’s this one elite force that has been thrust into the Philistine ranks. They tried to slip their way through and into the fight. David and his mighty fighting men had been running from King Saul for years and just so happens they’ve been fighting for the enemy camp and living behind enemy lines all this time. Now they are trying to slip through and into the coming battle, but the “powers that be” refused to let them go. The main reason is because they are fighting the Israelites, and there’s no way the enemy was going to trust David not to turn on them in the heat of battle against their own countrymen.

So David returned to his homestead only to find his family and the families of his men abducted by the Amalekites. Now there’s a history with Israel, King Saul, and David concerning the Amalekites. It started early before we’re even introduced to David. Saul is king, and God gives detailed instruction to the king through the prophet Samuel to kill the Amalekites, their king, and their people and leave no trace of them behind. Saul wins the battle but fails the Lord. He spares the king and the best of the livestock. The Amalekite spirit caused the king to disobey the Lord’s command.

Now back to David’s hunt for his family. He spends days chasing an enemy that should have never existed. His king (although misguided) and his best friend are in battle against the Philistines, and he’s predisposed with a lesser fight. David catches up to the Amalekite army, while Saul and Jonathon are overrun by the Philistines. David proceeds to attack the Amalekite band, while Jonathon loses ground to the Philistines. David stands victorious over the Amalekites, while Jonathon lay dead on the slopes of Mount Gilboa. David restores all that was taken and plunders the enemy camp, while Saul lies half dead on the battlefield, his life escaping him with every breath. Then a lone man comes along, puts the king out of his misery, and carries the crown away to bring back to David the rightful king. The enemy David killed and the lone stranger that took Saul’s life were both Amalekites, an enemy that should have never existed yet managed to steal families and kill kings.

The Amalekite spirit is arrogant like the king that Saul failed to kill. It’s sneaky, manipulative, and deceiving like the enemy that carried off David’s family. This spirit has no respect for authority and will kill the king in you given the chance. Yes, the Amalekite spirit is alive and well today, and we will face him over and over again if we don’t know how to get rid of him. We do that the same way God instructed Saul so many years ago and that is to leave no remnant alive! The very moment we try to reason with and take pity on the Amalekite spirit is the very moment we begin to lose the crown. Saul lost his spiritual crown because he failed to kill the spirit. He lost his head and earthly crown at the hands of that same spirit. Saul began his reign as king by sparing the Amalekites. David began his reign by killing them. He put to death the hands that killed his king the moment he brought the news.

If we never recognize the Amalekite spirit as our enemy, we will eventually build homes for him in our lands. If we don’t obey God now, the Amalekite spirit will steal our families later. Some things from our past need to be extinguished and forgotten. Things we failed to take care of years ago can still linger today. What starts as yesterday’s lie becomes tomorrow’s stronghold. Stop letting the enemy lie and manipulate you into a tolerant relationship with who you were never intended to be.

There’s so much more to this attack, and I would love to see you this Sunday at Christpoint Church on the square in Sparta. Our service times are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and we can talk more about letting go of the past and walking more in freedom than ever before. We’re real people, living real lives, serving a real God. Welcome home.