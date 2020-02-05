Brice “Donald” Nash

Brice “Donald” Nash, 76, of Sparta, went to be with the Lord, on Feb. 2, 2020.

Mr. Nash was born May 18, 1943.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brice and Anna Nash and his brothers, Arby, J.C. and Bobby Jo Nash.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol Nash; daughter- Donna (Tim) Copeland, of Sparta; grandchildren, Tyler (Tosha) Copeland, of Oak Ridge, Kristina (Matthew) Norrell, of Cullman, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Brookelyn and Max Copeland, Noah Norrell, Kayden Schmidt; sisters, Thelma (Horace) Prater, Wauleen (Roy) Patton, both of Sparta; sister-in-law, Barbara Nash, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m., Feb. 5, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Dwight Fuqua will officiate. The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Feb. 5, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Copeland, Matthew Norrell, Jeff Roberts, Billy Dulin, Mike Prater, and Tim Scoggins.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.