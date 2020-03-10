Bridgett Ann-Marie McCormick

On March 3, 2020, while residing in Cookeville, Bridgett Ann-Marie McCormick, 13, went to be with the Lord.

Bridgett was born Aug. 17, 2006, in Sparta, to Billi-Jo Hutson and Michael McCormick.

Described by her beloved brother, Ethan, Bridgett was in one word, a “mess.” She was all over the place, all the time. She always had a smile on her face but was never afraid to lay down the law. She was always doing Tik Toks and eating. She was so goofy and the sweetest, most caring, bossy, young lady ever. She loved her friends: Charity, Tim, Zoey, Shelby, Rhiana, Charles, K.J., Aiden, Kyle, Kayla, Jett, Jaycee, and Destiny and especially her very special friends, Mike and Kim Phillips.

Bridgett is preceded in death by her grandfather, John Shiferdek; aunts, Brittany Grooverd, Melinda McCormick; and uncle, Justin McCormick.

She is survived by her mother, Billi-Jo Hutson; father, Michael McCormick; brother, Ethan McCormick; sister, Kaitlin McCormick; grandfather, James McCormick; grandmothers, Teresa Shiferdek, Sally McCormick; countless aunts and uncles; several cousins; and many friends – all who loved her dearly.

Funeral service was 1 p.m., March 10, 2020, at Sycamore Church of Christ, with burial in Frazier’s Chapel Cemetery.

Thurman Funeral Home, in Sparta, was in charge of arrangements.