Burtchie Bumbalough

Burtchie Bumbalough, 71, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, formerly of Jay County, Indiana, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Bumbalough was born Jan. 21, 1948, in Monterey, Tennessee, but spent most of his life in Jay County, Indiana.

He served in the U.S. Army, in 1965. He went on to serve in the Navy, 1965-1972.

Mr. Bumbalough gave to all of his family and wanted everybody to celebrate life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Audie Lee Bumbalough and Reba Lee Foster Bumbalough, and brothers, Perry Dean Bumbalough and O’dell Bumbalough.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Miller) Bumbalough, of Byrdstown; children, Jimmie Joe Bumbalough, of Byrdstown, Jesse James Bumbalough, of Whiteville, Daniel Bumbalough, of Monterey, Rebecca “Becky” Shrack, of Redkey, Indiana, David Bumbalough, of Monterey; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; Helen Irene Bumbalough (mother of Daniel, Becky, and David); siblings, Larry Bumbalough and wife Sally, of Portland, Indiana, Ella Ward and special friend Billy of Caryville, and Terry Bumbalough and wife Jennifer, of Monterey.

The family requests that donations be made toward funeral expenses, American Cancer Society, or Wounded Warrior Project.

The family has chosen cremation. A military memorial service will be at a later date, at the Nashville National Cemetery, in Madison.

Jennings Funeral Homes, of Jamestown, is in charge of the cremation.