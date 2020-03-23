Calfkiller Crossfit statement
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 23, 2020 1:37 pm
Last Updated: March 23, 2020 at 1:44 pm
From Calfkiller Crossfit
Unfortunately, under order of Governor Lee, Calfkiller will temporarily close until April 6th. We will press on!
Members: be looking for text/email advising home options etc! We’re here for you
No comments yet.
