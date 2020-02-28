Callen Jay Pullum

Callen Jay Pullum passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Callen was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Mike Pullum.

Survivors include his parents, Micah and Lindsey Pullum, of Sparta; grandparents, Jerry and Laura Pullum, Kevin and Angela McCulley; great-grandparents, Judy Pullum, Bob and Lea Smearing, Patricia and William McGill, Brenda Frasier, Roy Thomas McCulley, Carolyn Piggot; aunts and uncles, Kami Pullum, Jesse Pullum, Matthew McCulley; and cousins, Carter Pullum and Cross Pullum.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.