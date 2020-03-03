Can the coronavirus destroy the Republican president?

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

In the last week, the Democrats have been busy. No, not getting in there and studying the coronavirus and ways to defeat it but rather working hard on trying to use the virus to defeat an incumbent Republican president. If nothing else, this virus should be exposing the Democrats for the naked opportunists they are.

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden wasted no time in blaming the viral outbreak on President Trump. In an op-ed article from USA Today, V.P. Joe Biden announced he would have already had a “team” in China. Gone unexplained is how he would get that team in China, since the Chinese have refused all offers of aid in this crisis. Almost all of the presidential candidates have talked about having a global pandemic team of some sort ready to fight viruses and other health concerns, while Trump points out that he is the president of the United States and not president of some global organization that would spend our money and resources in areas far from our shores.

“Pocahontas,” who has a “plan” for everything, has hastily cobbled together a plan for pandemic fighting as well. All of these global plans inevitably feature the United States spending billions on the global issues, while not staffing up for problems here at home, once again allowing President Trump to point out, as he did recently, that he is president of the United States and not the world.

Among elected officials, crying Chuck Schumer and Nervous Nancy Pelosi are both wringing their hands with concern over President Trump’s actions. They complain that the 2.5 billion-dollar request for funding is not enough, and on and on they go making plain that they are hoping, and, in Nervous Nancy’s case, “praying” the coronavirus will finally give them a chance to dent Trump’s popular appeal. When we see the reaction of political figures across the country, it should make us realize these Democrats are not interested in the “good of the country.” They are far more concerned with the future of their party and their climbing back into power. Far behind those concerns is the idea that the American people need their best efforts to be applied to their concerns. Sadly, our elected leaders far too often are worried about maintaining or increasing their power.

I hope folks are also starting to realize why bipartisan legislation is well-nigh impossible. In the first place, these elected officials are mainly concerned with their own careers and futures and much less concerned with the problems of their constituents. But, secondarily, our elected representatives are so far apart from each other on policy that it makes compromise difficult. Exactly what issues can we imagine the leftist folks of Bernie’s party and the conservative Republicans co-operating on? Sadly, it usually comes down to spending taxpayer money. On that issue, both Democrats and Republicans can set aside their differences to waste our tax money!

And all too eager to help prosecute the fight is our media, which used to be the watchdog for both sides. It has gotten to the point that large majorities of the American people no longer trust the national media and with good reason. If you were watching the coverage of this event with the national media, particularly the leftists at CNN, MSNBC, and the rest, you would think Trump created the virus just to kill people because of his hatred for them. Oh, and the folks that see a racist or misogynist behind every tree can be heard saying the most ridiculous things! I both read and heard complaints about how the press conference Trump held the other day did not have enough minority or female representation. Do these writers really want to populate the stage and the research and practitioners of medicine with what they consider appropriate members of each minority population and gender? Is there anything more ignorant and less helpful than choosing a team to fight a deadly disease using some race and gender chart? These kinds of people, given power, will get a bunch of people killed or needlessly dead. Oh, and by the way, you would think all these endless whiners would at least get their terms correct! Gender refers to male and female, while sex refers to an act. How ignorant is it for these “experts” to not even correctly use the terms for the “fight” they think they are in? And should we be surprised these idiots criticized stopping flights from China calling it racist? Sometimes you just have to shake your head and wonder where these idiots came from!

As the president has so wisely said, this pandemic or epidemic will pass, and we all just need to practice a little common sense until we reach that happy day. In Israel, there was a pharmaceutical company working on a vaccination program involving viruses, and, by good fortune, they chose the corona-type virus to test their vaccination. So, they are already far ahead on the research needed to come up with a vaccination for this Covid 19 virus. Also, American companies have said that somewhere in the neighbor of a year and a half and they may well have a good candidate coming out of tests and ready to use. Add to that the belief that these viruses begin to dissipate in the warmth of summer, and we are only a few months from the virus dropping into the background.

So, let’s take all the obvious precautions: wash our hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and live to fight another day. Another point I hear made was to have a couple weeks of various types of canned food sufficient for two weeks of eating. That way, if there is a locally intense breakout for a short period of time, we can wait it out at home and not even need to go to the grocery store!

Once again, just use your good commons sense, and you will be fine! Until next week… at least when we meet here we won’t be spreading the virus!