Caney Fork Electric update

Update from Caney Fork General Manager Bill Rogers:

(March 30, 2020) – While we have had a productive day of restoring power to our members following the severe storms on Sunday, March 29th, we find that there is no possibility that we will be able to get the lights back on for all of our members before we finish working tonight around 8-9:00 p.m. In my 35 years at CFEC, this weather event has resulted in more broken poles at one time (between 75-80) than any other storm we have ever encountered.

The hardest hit areas continue to be in Northwest and Northern Warren County; Southern DeKalb County and Southern White County. At this time, we still have approximately 3000-4000 of our members still without power.

We are grateful for the assistance of four local power companies, four right of way contractors and two line contractors. Without their help, we would not have made nearly the progress today that we have been able to accomplish.

After our crews rest tonight, we will be back on the job at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31st to continue our efforts to repair the extensive damage to our system. We beg for and appreciate the patience of our Members as we work to restore your power; please know that nothing is more important to us than our responsibility to you and we will do everything we possibly can to get your lights back on as quickly and safely as we can.