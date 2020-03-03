Capitol Hill Week

(Feb. 28, 2020) – This week’s action was highlighted by a press conference with Governor Lee to announce major legislation allowing law-abiding citizens to exercise their constitutional right to carry firearms without a permit, while cracking down on criminals who steal guns or possess them illegally. The move would make Tennessee the 17th state in the nation to pass a “constitutional carry” law.

When amended, Senate Bill 2671 will allow law-abiding citizens in Tennessee who are at least 21 years old to carry a firearm without a permit, except in restricted areas. The legislation also includes increased penalties for firearm-related crime to promote public safety including:

Increasing the penalty for theft of a firearm to a felony;

Providing a sentencing enhancement for theft of a firearm in a car;

Increasing the minimum sentence for theft of a firearm from 30 days to 180 days; and

Increasing the sentences for unlawful possession of a firearm by violent felons and felony drug offenders, possession of a handgun by a felon, and unlawfully providing a handgun to a juvenile or allowing a juvenile to possess a handgun.

Under the bill, those who carry without a permit must still meet current requirements used to determine eligibility for a permit holder. Among those eligibility requirements are that persons who carry have no felony convictions, orders of protection in effect, misdemeanor domestic violence convictions, or stalking convictions.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration where it is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday. I will keep you updated on the progress of this legislation in the coming weeks.

Lee administration is working daily to prepare for potential coronavirus cases in Tennessee

At the press conference, Governor Bill Lee also addressed how his administration is preparing for a potential coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee. This is a concern of many people in our legislative district.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is working to develop a coordinated response with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and other local, statewide and federal agencies. Gov. Lee says he met with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials during a trip to Washington, D.C. a few weeks ago and his administration interacts daily with health and federal officials. He also stressed his administration will be transparent in reporting any cases if or when one is diagnosed in the state.

Currently there have been 14 Americans that have tested positive for the coronavirus according to the CDC. Of those testing positive, 12 were related to travel and two have been spread by person-to-person transmission. The Lee administration has scheduled a meeting this week to bring local, state, and federal teams together to continue developing a plan and strategy to be prepared.

Bill to expand Health Care Empowerment Act to all medical professionals passes Senate committee

In other action this week, The Senate Health and Welfare Committee voted this week to expand Tennessee’s Health Care Empowerment Act to allow all licensed medical professionals, instead of only physicians, to use direct medical care agreements without regulation by the insurance laws of this state. I am co-sponsoring this bill.

The Health Care Empowerment Act is designed to give healthcare consumers who are struggling to pay the increasing costs of premiums or who have been priced out of the market, an affordable option to contract directly with their physician for primary care services. Senate Bill 2317 holds that a person seeking medical care outside of an insurance plan, TennCare or Medicare programs and chooses to pay out of pocket, does not forfeit their coverage plan. The bill passed 7-0 and now moves to the full Senate for a final vote.

Legislation encourages more food donation to Tennesseans in need

Finally, the Senate Energy, Agriculture, and Natural Resources passed legislation clarifying Tennessee’s laws regarding food donations to encourage companies and organizations to donate healthy food that would otherwise go to waste. Senate Bill 2154 aligns Tennessee’s donor liability protection standard with the federal standard of gross negligence with the goal to encourage the donation of food and grocery products to nonprofit organizations for distribution to needy individuals. It explicitly allows liability protection for the donation of past-date foods and extends liability protection to individuals and organizations that donate directly to individuals for personal use, as long as the food is apparently wholesome and fit for human consumption at the time of distribution. Donated food must also meet the standards of the Tennessee Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. According to a study from Feeding America, one in seven Tennesseans, and one in five children, is considered food insecure.

As usual, I encourage you to contact my office with any concerns or support of upcoming legislation. I am always happy to hear my constituent’s opinions on legislation as I am elected in this office to serve you.