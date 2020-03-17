Capitol Hill Week

Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order this week declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee in order to facilitate the medical response needed to combat the spread of COVID-19, which is also known as coronavirus. The order will also help Tennessee access federal funding to provide more resources to respond to citizens’ needs.

This follows a tough week for Tennesseans with widespread destruction in Putnam, Wilson, and Davidson Counties and substantial damage in several others due to the March 3 tornadoes. The state is already under a level 3 state of emergency declaration for these storms.

The executive order listed 13 provisions to more effectively mobilize resources inside and outside of the state to fight the virus strain which was declared a global pandemic this week. Among other action, the order permits health care professionals licensed in other states to provide health care services in Tennessee related to COVID-19; allows pharmacists to dispense an extra 30-day supply of maintenance prescriptions as needed in response to COVID-19; allows health care professionals to provide localized treatment to patients in temporary residences; expands testing sites for COVID-19; allows the construction of temporary health care structures in response to COVID-19; and implements price gouging protections on medical and emergency supplies.On Monday, Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Hodgen Mainda told members of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, which I chair, that Governor Lee has made preparedness and a swift response to the potential spread of coronavirus top priorities. As part of their mission, the department requested Tennessee’s health carriers to assist in facilitating prevention measures, including covering the cost of coronavirus testing, in order for our state to successfully fight the spread of this disease. Mainda said noted the department has received positive responses from the major health carriers in Tennessee.

This compliments work being done by President Trump and Vice President Pence who met with executives from America’s largest health insurance companies earlier this week. According to the Vice President, there is widespread agreement among health carriers to waive copays on coronavirus testing and extend coverage for treatment of the virus in their benefit plans. Insurers also agreed to cover telemedicine services, which will allow all patients, particularly among the vulnerable senior population, to be treated without feeling the need to go to a hospital or doctor’s office.

Medicare and Medicaid announced recently that beneficiaries will have coronavirus testing and treatment covered.

In our efforts to help tornado victims recover, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced on Friday that they are making two essential resources available to families with a financial need who were impacted by last week’s severe weather. They will begin accepting applications for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits and the Families First/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Emergency Cash Assistance program.

D-SNAP provides temporary food assistance benefits loaded onto an EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card that can be used at any authorized SNAP retailer or grocery store. The Emergency Cash Assistance program provides a one-time cash payment to families significantly impacted by the March 3rd weather disaster. This money is funded by the Families First/TANF program. More information about these programs is available on the Tennessee Department of Human Services website. The deadline for applications for both of these programs is March 24th.

We continue to pray for those who have lost loved ones as we make progress in recovering from the storm’s damage. I want to personally thank all of those who have worked tirelessly in these efforts. We have truly seen the volunteer spirit for which our state is so aptly named. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has a list of resources which is continually updated on their website for those who have need assistance. If you need help in accessing this information, my office is pleased to help you. You can reach me at sen.paul.bailey@capitol.tn.gov or call me at (615) 741-3978.