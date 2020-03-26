Capitol Hill Week

General Assembly passes conservative budget continuing government services and aiding in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic

(March 23, 2020) – The Tennessee General Assembly recessed the 2020 legislative session late Thursday evening after passing a conservative budget which continues state government services and aids in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in Tennessee. We also acted on several bills considered critical to the function and operation of the state, or which contained mandatory responsibilities and calendar-sensitive obligations to mitigate the effects of the crisis.

The budget recognizes essentially no new growth in Tennessee revenues for the upcoming fiscal year set to begin in July as a result of the crisis, whereas previously it was anticipated at the rate of 3.1 percent. As a result, the legislation removes approximately $900 million in improvements from Governor Bill Lee’s original proposal in order to meet the challenges ahead.

The amended budget comfortably covers the essentials while making appropriate reductions and investing in reserve funds. It responds to the tornado disaster, which had devastating effects on our Senate District, by adding significantly to the Disaster Relief Fund. It also provides $150 million to establish a new fund to cover public health and safety issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, it strengthens the state’s safety net for health and mental health programs for uninsured Tennesseans.

The legislation doubles the Local Government Grants proposed by Governor Lee earlier this year from $100 million to $200 million for infrastructure. This will help mitigate the economic effects of the crisis on local governments.

Overall, the budget ensures the state will be in a posture to respond to the epidemic, while providing the essential services to Tennesseans. Tennessee’s commitment to fiscal responsibility places the state in a stronger financial position than the vast majority of other states to address the challenges ahead. A key factor for this is our strong Rainy Day Fund, the state’s savings account for emergencies or economic downturns, which is at the highest level in state history. This uniquely positions the state to face many of the economic challenges presented by the pandemic.

Legislation ensures students, teachers, and schools will not be penalized due to current state of emergency

Legislation passed the General Assembly before adjournment ensuring that students, teachers, principals and school districts are not adversely affected by closures or other school-related hardships due to COVID-19 and the tornadoes which affected so many of our local citizens. Senate Bill 2672 waives certain K-12 education rules and requirements to help those impacted by Tennessee’s current state of emergency. It also requires the State Board of Education to revise high school graduation requirements to ensure that no high school seniors affected by the school closures fail to receive a high school diploma for which the student was on-track and otherwise eligible to receive.

Due to school closures, it waives the requirement for TNReady and end of course assessments that were scheduled this spring for the 2019-2020 school year, unless school districts administer them voluntarily. If such voluntary tests are administered, scores for students, teachers and school districts will only be used if it reflects positive growth or a higher grade. The legislation also waives the requirement for 180 days of classroom instruction; BEP-related requirements to ensure that school districts and employees continue to receive full state funding despite any lengthy school closures; and the 11th grade postsecondary readiness assessment for the 2019-20 school year.

The bill authorizes the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation to create emergency rules to protect financial aid and credit opportunities, including dual enrollment courses, for high school students. A similar measure was approved to ensure students affected by Tennessee’s state of emergency are not denied access to higher education financial aid programs and scholarships due to specific calendar deadlines required by state law. Senate Bill 1973 authorizes the executive director for the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC) to temporarily suspend, modify, or waive deadlines or other non-academic eligibility requirements in law rule or policy for any of Tennessee’s financial aid programs when an emergency declaration is issued by the governor.

Both of these bills provide relief to many schools in our district and I was pleased to support their passage.

Gov. Lee requests disaster loan assistance from federal government for Tennessee’s small businesses

Finally, I was very pleased that Tennessee has received a declaration for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration. This will allow small business and nonprofit organization to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million per applicant to meet some of their financial obligations and operating expenses.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. They can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Small businesses are the backbone of Tennessee’s economy with more than 94 percent of the state’s private sector businesses with 50 or fewer employees. Hopefully, this aid will help give our local businesses some relief from the largest global health crisis of our time.