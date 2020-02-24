Capitol Hill Week

(Feb. 21, 2020) – Senate Committees are working at “full steam” as we examine the budgets of 60 agencies and departments of state government. The budget hearings, which will continue through March 11th, are part of the process of reviewing how taxpayer dollars are spent to determine if the money is being used efficiently and effectively to meet the state’s goals. They also provide us with an opportunity to talk with state officials about a wide variety of important state issues.

The General Assembly has also approved a number of important bills during the first six weeks of the 2020 session. Among important bills advancing in the Senate recently is a proposal to strengthen penalties for those convicted of drug-facilitated sexual assault. Senate Bill 2000 would add a qualifying category to Tennessee’s aggravated rape laws when a defendant gives a controlled substance or narcotic drug to the victim for the purpose of rendering them incapacitated or unconscious. Currently, the crime is punishable as a Class B felony with an average 6.48 years in prison. The legislation would stiffen penalties to a Class A felony, which carries an average sentence of 28.69 years behind bars.

Update on Katie Beckett and block grant waiver proposals

TennCare Director Gabe Roberts appeared before the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee which I chair recently to present his department’s budget and talk about the program’s recent successes. Roberts also updated us on the status of the state’s Medicaid block grant and Katie Beckett waiver proposals, both of which are currently pending approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

TennCare outperformed all other states in limiting the growth of the share of the state budget going to support Medicaid. Roberts said that if TennCare’s trend rate had tracked equal to the national Medicaid state average rate since 2012, Tennessee would have spent a cumulative total of $1.6 billion more state dollars to run the current program. The state realized significant savings while receiving positive feedback from enrollees. Ninety-four percent of recipients report satisfaction with the program.

Tennessee’s success in innovating health care improvements through its TennCare program is a key reason for passage of legislation which I sponsored last year last year asking the federal government for flexibility through a Medicaid block grant waiver. The block grant amendment was submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on November 20th.

Roberts said based on conversations with CMS, the state’s block grant proposal will not be impacted by recent guidance from the Trump administration on their Healthy Adult Opportunity (HAO) demonstration initiative. The HAO program is focused on adults under age 65 who are not eligible for Medicaid or a state plan based on disability or their need for long term care services and supports. He said, “Based on conversations that we have had with CMS and based on understanding CMS practice, our plan will get its day with and is not impacted by the recent guidance that CMS put out around block grants.” In addition, Roberts said he is very optimistic about the Katie Beckett Waiver Amendment which helps children with severe and medically complex disabilities.

Legislation helps rural health clinics recruit doctors

The full Senate approved legislation on Thursday allowing rural health clinics to employ a physician. Current law prevents corporations from employing doctors due to a ban on the corporate practice of medicine with certain exceptions for hospitals, nursing homes, and federally qualified health centers. Senate Bill 1955 will help recruit doctors to work in Tennessee’s rural health clinics and in economically distressed communities.

Integrity of Tennessee Election remains top priority of state’s election officials

Voter security and the integrity of Tennessee’s election process continues to be a high priority for state election officials according to Secretary of State Tre Hargett who presented his department’s budget to the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee. Hargett, whose office oversees elections, told lawmakers they are focusing on both cybersecurity and physical security, taking numerous steps to ensure fair and accurate elections.

Senate advances legislation increasing penalties for evading arrest

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation to strengthen penalties for criminals who evade arrest. The Spencer Bristol Act would significantly increase penalties for evading arrest when a law enforcement officer is injured or killed in a pursuit involving a fleeing suspect. Currently, penalties for evading arrest on foot are far less stringent than those imposed for suspects fleeing in a vehicle. This legislation puts the crime of fleeing on foot and in a vehicle in parity.

Legislation ensures World War II Veterans can have their military service indicated on their driver license

Legislation was approved by the full Senate on Thursday to ensure that World War II veterans can have their military service indicated on their driver’s license or photo identification card. Currently, veterans must provide a certified copy of their Department of Defense form 214 (DD 214) showing dates of service and that the applicant received an honorable discharge to receive this acknowledgement. This certification process, however, did not take into consideration World War II veterans whose service pre-dated implementation of the DD 214 paperwork. Senate Bill 1613 corrects this error by allowing honorably discharged veterans whose service pre-dates the form to utilize an AGO Form 53-55 or NAVPERS 553 as documentation for this purpose, continuing the state’s long-held tradition of honoring our veterans.

Legislation aims to make Tennessee a model employer for people with disabilities

Legislation which aims to make Tennessee a model employer for people with disabilities has been approved on final consideration by the Senate. Senate Bill 1642 affects the Community Rehabilitation Agencies (CMRA) of Tennessee, a non-profit agency which advocates for increased opportunities for employment and advancement for Tennesseans with disabilities.

The agencies work with disabled Tennesseans and private businesses to fulfill state and local government contracts by employing people with disabilities.

