Carl Dean Walters

Carl Dean Walters, 59, of Sparta, passed away May 30, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Walters was born Dec. 11, 1960, in Knox, Indiana, to Elton Walters and Barbara Aquino Walters.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was an over-the-road truck driver for 35 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Ray Zinsky.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Walters, of Sparta; daughter, Michelle Lynne Zinsky, of Memphis; adopted son, Damyn James Walters, of Sparta; adopted daughter, Dymond Lynne Walters, of Sparta; brothers, Elton Walters Jr. (Brenda), Danny Walters, Ken Walters; sister, Sonja Kastner (Nick); and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at a later date at The Pentecostals of Sparta, with Pastor Michael Weedman officiating.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.