Carolyn Sue Ford Cravens

Carolyn Sue Ford Cravens, 77, of Walling, passed away Jan. 19, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Cravens was born May 18, 1942, in Sparta, to Wilbert Henry Ford and Mary Alice Clouse Ford.

She was retired from Thomas Industries and was a longtime member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee “Dave” Cravens who died Dec. 4, 2011.

Surviving family members include her brother, George Ford and wife Carolyn, of Sparta; nephews, Scottie Baldwin and wife Mandy, of Rickman, Chris Cravens, of Manchester; niece, Andrea Neill and husband Mike, of Cookeville; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Jan. 22, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Doyle Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 22, at the funeral home. Bo Hendrix will officiate.

Mrs. Cravens’ Gum Springs Baptist Church family will serve as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.