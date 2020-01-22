Carolyn Sue Ford Cravens
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 22, 2020 10:55 am
Carolyn Sue Ford Cravens, 77, of Walling, passed away Jan. 19, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Cravens was born May 18, 1942, in Sparta, to Wilbert Henry Ford and Mary Alice Clouse Ford.
She was retired from Thomas Industries and was a longtime member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee “Dave” Cravens who died Dec. 4, 2011.
Surviving family members include her brother, George Ford and wife Carolyn, of Sparta; nephews, Scottie Baldwin and wife Mandy, of Rickman, Chris Cravens, of Manchester; niece, Andrea Neill and husband Mike, of Cookeville; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Jan. 22, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Doyle Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 22, at the funeral home. Bo Hendrix will officiate.
Mrs. Cravens’ Gum Springs Baptist Church family will serve as pallbearers.
Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.