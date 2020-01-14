Cassville breakfast
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 14, 2020 2:36 pm
Cassville Volunteer Fire Department will host a ham breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Jan. 25, 2020, at the fire hall, 227 Cassville Lane. $7 for adults, and $5 for children. Delivery for orders of five or more. Meal will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, orange juice, ham, bacon, fried potatoes, milk, and coffee. For deliveries: (931) 761-2476.
