Cassville breakfast

Cassville Volunteer Fire Department will host a ham breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Jan. 25, 2020, at the fire hall, 227 Cassville Lane. $7 for adults, and $5 for children. Delivery for orders of five or more. Meal will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, orange juice, ham, bacon, fried potatoes, milk, and coffee. For deliveries: (931) 761-2476.