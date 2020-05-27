Cassville students receive bicycles from Aaron Shafer Memorial Foundation for perfect attendance

By Rachel Auberger

Cassville Elementary students who recorded perfect attendance during the 2019-2020 school year were rewarded with new bicycles last week courtesy of the Aaron Shafer Memorial Foundation.

“We wanted to do something for the kids who have been doing well in school,” Jeannie Shafer, one of the foundation’s board members, said, explaining that they chose to honor the students who had been in class working hard every day.

Four bicycles, which were chosen and assembled by Town Hill Bicycle Shop, were presented, along with certificates commemorating their accomplishment, to fourth graders Courtlyn Pope and Malakhi Glenn, third grader Raider Wardlaw, and second grader Dalton Woody (who was not able to attend the impromptu ceremony and will receive his bicycle at a later date).

The Aaron Shafer Memorial Foundation, which was started in 2010 after Aaron passed away in an automobile accident, strives to promote healthy living and to create opportunities to bring people to White County. The foundation’s largest event is annual the Aaron Shafer Memorial Road Race, a bicycle race that brings hundreds of people to Sparta each spring.

Funds raised by the foundation typically go toward providing scholarships to graduating high school seniors, and Jeannie Shafer said the foundation provided three such scholarships to members of the 2020 White County High School graduating class.

The foundation has also provided funds for activities departments at nursing homes, various clubs, and projects within White County schools and, in the past, has also made a monetary donation to the Sparta-White County Rescue Squad.

“This is the first year we have awarded students for perfect attendance,” Jeannie Shafer said.

She emphasized the bikes seemed to be a perfect way to reward students for their commitment to being academically strong and, at the same time, provide some fun and entertainment for the students, while promoting a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle.

Jeannie Shafer said the plans for this year’s bike race, the primary fundraiser event for the foundation, are on hold because of COVID-19, and they are unsure whether the event would be able to take place in 2020 or have to be rescheduled for 2021. Regardless, the Aaron Shafer Memorial Foundation will continue to promote Sparta and White County while investing in the community.