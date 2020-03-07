Cathy Gail Redmond Selby

Cathy Gail Redmond Selby, 63, of Cookeville, passed away March 3, 2020.

Cathy was born July 18, 1956, in Rome, Georgia, and was the wife of Charles Keith Selby.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Redmond, and a brother, Steve Redmond.

Cathy is survived by her sons, Brian Keith Selby and wife Rebekah,

Travis Lynn Selby; mother, Sarah Gaynell Redmond; brothers, Charles Edward Redmond, Arthur Larry Redmond, James Lamar Redmond, Mark Randall Redmond, Bobby Joe Redmond; and grandchildren, Chloe Selby, Landon Selby, Liam Selby, Luke Selby, Rose Selby, Rachel Yost, and Ryleigh Yost.

Funeral service for Keith and Cathy Selby will be 1 p.m., March 11, 2020, at Crest Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Double Springs Cemetery. Bro. Harold Walker will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m., March 10, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m., March 11, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions for funeral and medical expenses to be made to the Selby Funeral and Medical Expense Fund at any branch of the Bank of Putnam County.

Crest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.