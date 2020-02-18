Celebrate FFA Week Feb. 22-29

By Rachel Auberger

February 22-29, 2020, is National Future Farmers of America week, and the White County chapter has a lot to celebrate.

“Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week,” Kimberly Eller, agricultural educator at White County High School, said. “It’s a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.”

Eller said the White County chapter has been very busy fulfilling the mission of premier leadership, career success, and personal growth this year.

“We are affiliated with TN State FFA Association and the National FFA Organization,” she said. “We embrace the same motto and mission statement, which states ‘FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. We develop student potential in and out of class with leadership activities, workshops, SAE [supervised agriculture experiences] and competitions. We plan to celebrate our achievements at our chapter banquet, on April 21.”

The White County FFA chapter has participated in several leadership activities over the past year, including the Greenhand Leadership Conference, the CTSO Leadership Conference, the National FFA Convention, the TN Legislative Breakfast, the Goodwill Tour, and the TN State Convention. Members also had a visit from TN FFA Vice President Nathan McLard.

As well as leadership opportunities, FFA strives to provide direct career-related activities and service opportunities for its members who are looking toward a future in agriculture. Over the past year, White County High School students participated in District/Regional Land Evaluation, conducted a Chapter Meeting, prepared Public Speaking, participated in both Creed Speaking and Extemporaneous Speech opportunities, completed an Employability Skills workshop, and participated in Livestock Evaluation, Floriculture, and Vet Science development events.

It’s not all work at FFA, however, and the White County members had several opportunities over the past year to focus on personal growth as well. Each year, the chapter hosts a Chapter Cook-out for its members. They also participate in local parades and host a members’ hayride. According to Eller, these activities, along with the Chapter Banquet, provide FFA members an opportunity to interact with their peers in a more informal setting without the pressure of performance goals so that they are creating their own network of like-minded future professionals.

The FFA Motto, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve,” has inspired White County FFA members to be and do more during their high school careers. Some of the club’s members chimed in with their thoughts:

“FFA is a group where I connect with other great people around my age that have similar interests as me, as well as it has helped me establish better leadership and communication skills,” said Celisity Bradley.

“Learning aspects of agriculture is interesting. Being with people who are interested in the same things,” said Cole Williams.

“FFA means a place where I can learn and grow in my farming and agriculture career. It also teaches us about a wide variety of careers that deals with agriculture,” said Tyler Gentry.

“FFA to me is a strong and loving family. We help each other learn and grow, and we are always there for each other when we need it. I will always remember and forever,” said Mackenzie Stockton.

“My family has been involved in FFA for a long time. I have always wanted to be involved in FFA. FFA is a national organization which deals a lot with crops, animals, electronics, mechanic, etc.,” said Keena Anderson.

“FFA means to me, passion about food production and animal care. It means to me that having enough respect and willpower to help America in the agriculture division and doing what is needed to keep our country healthy and living,” said Allie Thacker.

“FFA means to me that if you are interested in becoming a vet, wildlife management, etc.,. that this could be a great opportunity for you to learn about all kinds of these things and to go on trips. In which FFA is just a great learning experience to be involved in even if you don’t want to be a vet or wildlife resource management. It’s just something to be involved in outside of school to learn more about animals and do hands-on activities with them,” said Alexis Hatmaker.

“What better way to show your support of FFA than to get involved in FFA Week?” Eller said as she encouraged people to share their stories of FFA, whether they were a former member, a current member, or just someone who has seen or experienced the great works the club is involved in. “Whether it’s in person, on the phone or via social media, be sure to share your FFA stories during #FFAweek.”