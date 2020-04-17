Celebrating the resurrection like never before

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

My memories of Easter reach back across many decades and include both sacred and secular celebration. Before I was mature enough to understand the glory of Christ’s resurrection, I fully enjoyed the idea of the Easter Bunny and Easter egg hunts. Most toddlers relish the opportunity to frolic in the grass, among the flowers, listening to the birds sing, watching squirrels jump from limb to limb. Considering the harsh winters on record from “back in the day,” I must have enjoyed the change of seasons even before I was old enough to remember.

One ancient memory involves an Easter egg I found in my Aunt Amby’s hedge several weeks after Easter. Someone had dyed the egg and hid it without first boiling it. My excitement at discovering a long hidden egg soon turned to disappointment when I dropped it and smelled the rotten insides. From family egg hunts to large gatherings of children on the lawns of many different churches through the years, the high-pitched laughter still fills the ears of my memory.

Many memorable Holy Week experiences also have a niche in my memory bank. Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Resurrection Sunday, of course, have the deepest of meanings for all Christians. My memories include Maundy Thursday Communion in complete silence, showing clips from the movie, “The Passion of the Christ;” community-wide Good Friday services at the hospital; a “Living Cross” at Sparta First Baptist Church, plus various other dramas and musical productions at many local churches; a community-wide observance of Passover; and more Sunrise Services than I can count. No doubt about it, the Easter season is a reminder of the greatest event in history – with Christmas being a close second.

With the restrictions imposed on everyone, everywhere, due to the Novel Coronavirus, Easter 2020 was unlike any in my memory. Holy Week observances required considerable stretches of the spiritual imaginations of church leaders. Most, if not all, egg hunts were cancelled. Nahnee and Papa did not have baskets for the grandchildren or Easter Dinner for all who could come…no one could come. Saddest of all, church buildings were empty on the day when they are usually the most crowded.

We may find ourselves despondent, dejected, and depressed due to the world situation. Immediately following the crucifixion of our Lord, His followers were at the very bottom…surely lower than we are in the awful times we are living in.

Luke’s Gospel records Jesus’ appearance, following the resurrection, to two of His disciples as they traveled to Emmaus. Cleopas and the other disciple were so downhearted that they did not even realize it was Jesus. Obviously they had given up hope when Christ was crucified. Then, as He broke and blessed their bread, they recognized Him. Suddenly, it was the best day of their lives.

“Our hearts were on fire when He spoke,” they said.

Easter 2020, most of us were unable to be in the presence of other believers, in a church building, but we could be – we still can be – in the presence of our risen Lord. We can regularly worship by means of TV or computer as we join others through livestreamed services. We can sit in our cars, in parking lots, and pray for healthcare workers and others who are on the front lines in fighting COVID-19. Wherever we are, every day…not just on Easter…we can lift our prayers and our praises to the One who died for us, arose from the grave, and lives forever to intercede for us.

Remember, “He is not here (in the grave) for He is RISEN!” Hallelujah!

Steve Playl, playlsr@yahoo.com