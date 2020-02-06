Chamber of Commerce hosts 2nd Annual Awards Dinner

Live entertainment for the Sparta-White County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner was provided by the “WannaBeatles.” (Photo by RACHEL AUBERGER)

By Rachel Auberger

(To view photos of awards and presentations, pick up a Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, edition of The Expositor)

The Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual awards dinner at Duck Pond Manner, complete with guest Master of Ceremonies Philip Gibbons and live entertainment from the WannaBeatles.

Gibbons recognized outgoing board members Misty Allen (Cripple Creek Tavern), Cody Wilhite (Classy Clean), and Ricky Hodge (Keep Sake Catering) and introduced the newly-elected Chamber Board: Yvette McCormick with Airflow Heating and Cooling, Jason Del Toro with AFEEA Staffing, and Jared Howard with State Farm.

Outgoing Chairman of the Board David Vaughn spoke briefly about remembering that everyone has goals and aspirations and that each individual’s view of success is different. The idea behind the Chamber of Commerce is that businesses are supporting businesses to enhance White County and create a greater community. Vaughn encouraged those in attendance to focus on their success but not lose sight of the fact that White County is a great community, and part of that is the individuality of each business and community member involved.

After he spoke, Vaughn ceremoniously passed the gavel to incoming board chairman Kinion Dunn, of Dunn and Bybee Tool Company, before a few awards were presented.

The Spirit of Sparta Award was given to Denny Wayne Robinson.

“The recipient of this award is someone who is truly exceptional in all areas, including business, civics, community, Chamber, and tourism,” Gibbons said, as he read the proclamation that came with the Spirit of Sparta Award. “They possess characteristics including honesty, sincerity, integrity, and good will. They have achieved many exceptional accomplishments. A person who spends time giving back to Sparta-White County and surrounding region. Someone who is an influence and is continually leaving their ‘mark’ on our community.”

The Community Impact Award, which celebrates the outstanding presentation of community evets, activities, adventure and community outreach was awarded to Life Church for drawing visitors to the area and enhancing the profile of Sparta through their festivities and programs.

The final award, the Member of the Year, was presented to the Sparta/White County YMCA.

“The recipient of this award has made a powerful impact on the promotion, advancement, and growth of Sparta, White County, and the Chamber of Commerce,” Gibbons read. “They are engaged in our events and classes, contribute through sponsorships, boost civic and community involvement, display both professional success and a phenomenal personal demeanor. They are community minded, an impact on our economy, and a treasure to Sparta-White County and our Chamber. They are a class act.”

“Great crowd, smiling faces, outstanding entertainment,” Chamber President Marvin Bullock said about the event. “But we couldn’t have done it without the tireless work of our administrative assistant, Jenny Dale. She has done a great job once again this year.”

“It was an amazing event thanks to our members, sponsors, event committee, and community,” Dale said, responding to the success of the dinner. “It was a great way to start what will be another great year.”