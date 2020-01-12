Charlene Clouse Andrews

Charlene Clouse Andrews, 73, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta

Mrs. Andrews was born Nov. 5, 1946, in Cookeville, to Charlie Clouse and Willie Mae Long Clouse.

She always put God first in her life. She was a member of Findlay Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading her Bible, sewing, florist work, retirement, and antique cars, but, most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family because they were her whole world.

Mrs. Andrews was she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce Dickerson.

Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, Howard Andrews, of Sparta; daughter, Maylene Wilson (John Alan), of Sparta; granddaughter, Emma Wilson, of Sparta; sister, Doris Alverson (Earl), of Sparta; brother, Don Clouse (Debbie), of Cookeville; nephews, Travis Alverson (Kim), of Lebanon, Chris Clouse (Sandy), of Westmoreland; niece, Miranda Mayfield (Chance), of Cookeville; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Jan. 13, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Oak Lawn Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum. Dwight Fuqua will officiate. The family will welcome friends 4-8 p.m., Jan. 12, at the funeral home.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.