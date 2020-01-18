Charles Foster Rouse

Charles Foster Rouse, 87, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Mr. Rouse was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Springfield, to Nancy Lee Hill and Jessie Lee Rouse, also a special grandmother Ozella Mills and grandfather Edna Mills.

Mr. Rouse attended Wallace-Smith Elementary School, in Sparta, first through eighth grades. He was transferred by bus to Darwin High School, in Cookeville, 1950-1952.

In 1952, Mr. Rouse joined the U.S. Navy. He trained in San Diego, California, for four years. He was transferred to Norfolk, Virginia, in 1956. Norfolk was his home port, 1956-1967. He was in and out to sea for training, stationed on a U.S. destroyer. In 1967, he was transferred to Key West, Florida, for two years. Around 1969, he was transferred back to Norfolk, Virginia. On April 9, 1971, he retired from the Navy. It was a hard and trying time, but with God on our side, we could do all things.

Charles was a member of the Church of Christ for most of his life. He loved working for the Lord any way he could. He loved to garden and plant roses. He also worked for the State of Tennessee Highway Department and Edd Rogers for years.

Mr. Rouse was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy Lee Hill and Jessie Lee Rouse; sisters, Betty League, Peggy Nowlin, Barbara Atkins; brothers, John Lewis, Michael “Hammer” Lewis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sara and James Leftwich; and brothers-in-law, Sammie Dibrell, Jeff Leftwich, Don Leftwich, Johnny Leftwich, and Tommy Leftwich.

He is survived by his wife loving wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Rouse; brother, Nathaniel and wife Pam Lewis, of Sparta; sister, Linda Sue McReynolds, of Nashville; sisters-in-law, Joyce Dibrell, of Sparta, Margaret Leftwich, of Indiana, Wenda Leftwich, of Sparta; brothers-in-law, James Leftwich and wife Susie, of Sparta, Glenn Leftwich and wife Connie, of Sparta; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral service was 2 p.m., Jan. 17, 2020, at Oakwood Street Church of Christ, with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Thurman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.