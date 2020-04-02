Charles Gilbert Galemore

CMSgt Charles “Chuck” Gilbert Galemore, USAF/TNANG (Retired), 86, of Cookeville, went to be with the Lord, on March 28, 2020. He passed peacefully at home.

He was born May 4, 1933, in Success, Arkansas, to Gilbert Galemore and Eva Laughlin Galemore.

The family moved to Charleston, Missouri, where Chuck spent his childhood and youth.

Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, on May 25, 1951, five days after graduating from Charleston High School. After basic training and technical school at Sheppard Air Force Base (AFB), Texas, he began his career in aircraft maintenance at Mountain Home, Idaho. In 1952, he was transferred to the 6th Air Rescue Group, Goose Bay, Labrador. From 1954 to 1955, Chuck was stationed at Kelly AFB, Texas, working on C-54 aircraft. After reenlisting, he joined the Strategic Air Command (SAC) at Randolph AFB, Texas, working on B-29s, before transitioning to KC-97s. In 1961, after 10 years of active duty, he joined the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Air Transport Wing based at Berry Field, Nashville, beginning a 28-year career as a full-time guardsman. He worked on KC-97F/Gs, C-124s and the venerable C-130A. He retired, in 1988, as a Chief Master Sergeant, supervising all the aircraft maintenance crews.

He was most proud of the missions he flew to Vietnam, hauling supplies in to soldiers and bringing the bodies of the fallen home. The advice Chuck would give to any solider is to “persevere – serving your country is the most important thing you’ll ever do.”

Chuck was an avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and every movie John Wayne ever made. He was an elder in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a former member of the Algood Lions Club. After relocating to Cookeville, in 1999, Chuck and his wife, Carlene, spent many years volunteering for ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve), a Defense Department program that promotes understanding and cooperation between civilian employers and their guard/reserve employees.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles G. Galemore Jr.; brothers, Warren Galemore, Gordon Galemore; and sisters Barbara Bethel, Peggy Holman, and Alice Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carlene Neely Galemore, whom he married on June 6, 1975; sons, Dana Galemore and wife Stacey, of Murfreesboro, Blanton Alspaugh and wife Leann, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Kevin Alspaugh and wife Kathy, of Hermitage, Gary Alspaugh and wife Deborah, of Sparta; and grandchildren Chelsea Alspaugh and Neal Alspaugh.

A private funeral service, with military honors, was April 1, 2020, at Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home, in Cookeville. Interment followed at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, in Nashville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund (www.putnamcountytn.gov/relief ) or the charity of your choice.

Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home, in Cookeville, was in charge of arrangements.