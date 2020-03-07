Charles Keith Selby

Charles Keith Selby, 65, of Cookeville, passed away March 3, 2020.

Keith was born Feb. 10, 1955, in Sparta, and was the husband of Cathy Redmond Selby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Lee Selby and Dorothy Randolph Selby.

Keith is survived by his sons, Brian Keith Selby and wife Rebekah,

Travis Lynn Selby; sisters, Sue Selby Carmichael, Karen Renee Selby Fiste; brother, Ronald Lynn Selby; and grandchildren, Chloe Selby, Landon Selby, Liam Selby, Luke Selby, Rose Selby, Rachel Yost, Ryleigh Yost.

Funeral service for Keith and Cathy Selby will be 1 p.m., March 11, 2020, at Crest Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Double Springs Cemetery. Bro. Harold Walker will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m., March 10, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m., March 11, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions for funeral and medical expenses to be made to the Selby Funeral and Medical Expense Fund at any branch of the Bank of Putnam County.

Crest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.