Charlie Mae Cooper

Charlie Mae Cooper, 93, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta.

Ms. Cooper was born Dec. 12, 1926, in White County, to Charlie Black Cooper and Notie Elizabeth Medlin Cooper.

Charlie Mae was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She loved tending to her flowers, knitting, crossword puzzles, and putting puzzles together. Ms. Cooper was a graduate of White County High School where she played basketball. She later retired from Caney Fork Regional Library. She loved everyone and spending time with her nieces, nephews, and her family; they loved her.

Survivors include her nieces, Catherine Jane Garvin, of Sparta, Melinda Ruth Wilhite (Danny), of Sparta, Dianna Lorene Teeples (Joel), of Sparta; her nephews, John Richard Green (Pam), of Sparta, Charles Robert Cooper (Karen), of Sparta, Danny Rascoe Cooper, of Sparta; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m., Feb. 13, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Doug Goff will officiate. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Feb. 13, at the funeral home.

A special thanks to the assisted living staff at Life Care Center of Sparta for the wonderful care provided to Charlie Mae.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.