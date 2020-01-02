Cherry Creek breakfast
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 2, 2020 12:51 pm
Cherry Volunteer Fire Department will host a breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Jan. 11, 2020, at the fire hall. Meal will include country ham, city ham, bacon, sausage, eggs cooked to order, white gravy, chocolate gravy, red-eye gravy, pancakes on request, milk, orange juice, and coffee. More information: (931) 738-8511.
