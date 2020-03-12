Cherry Creek breakfast

Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a breakfast, 6-10 a.m., March 14, at the fire hall. The meal will include country and city ham, bacon, sausage, eggs cooked to order, hash browns, biscuits, white gravy, chocolate gravy, red-eye gravy, pancakes to order, milk, orange juice, and coffee. More information: (931) 738-8511.