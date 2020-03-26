Chinese Virus – act or nature, accident, or malice?

By Jerry Jones – Central Intelligence Agency, Ret.. Native of Sparta, Tennessee

There is no longer any doubt that the People’s Republic of China, commonly and accurately referred to as Communist China, is the number one threat to the United States and the rest of the world in almost all critical fields of endeavor. Their ultimate goal is world domination. The fact that a new and deadly strain of virus, known by at least four different names, i.e. the Corona Virus, COVID-19, Wuhan Virus, Chinese Virus, which was spawned in China, is now racing around the globe like a runaway wildfire, affecting nations big and small is further confirmation of that fact. This super pandemic is not only killing people and severely sickening others, it is undermining global commerce and threatening the economic, financial, and political stability of many countries, to include the USA. If you are not already alarmed, you should be.

Here, in the U.S., the immediate focus is on limiting the number of deaths, containing the rapid spread of the toxic virus, and treating the severe sickness it generates. This includes self-decided quarantines by individuals and families, along with quarantines ordered by federal, state and local governments. In concert with this and in an amazing show of sincere concern and unity, both government and private sector entities are working together to find a cure for the highly potent virus or a develop a medicine capable of impeding the spread of the virus and/or decreasing its toxic potency.

As the foregoing indicates, at this moment in time, the U.S. government and the rest of the world are preoccupied, and rightfully so, with fighting the spread of the Chinese Virus and finding a cure for it. That leaves me free to ponder the possibility that this super pandemic may be part of Communist China’s overall plan to weaken and destabilize the U.S. and other major free world countries.

I have an intuitive nature and accept little, if anything, at face value. These traits served me well in my Central Intelligence Agency career. With that said, let me begin by noting that I have neither seen nor heard anything to convince me to accept as true. China’s claim that this new and dangerous virus sprang from infected wild/exotic animal meat sold at a “wet” market, in Wuhan, China. That claim does not pass my smell test. Of course, the direction of the wind could change.

As I considered whether the Chinese Virus was accidentally released or purposely released from a Chinese biological warfare laboratory, I remembered a news story dated Jan. 28, 2020, which had a Wuhan, China, storyline. The news story reported the arrest of 60-year-old Harvard Professor Charles Lieber and his 29-year-old Chinese female assistant, Yanging Ye, who was discovered to hold the rank of lieutenant in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. A second research assistant, Zaosong Zheng, was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport, attempting to smuggle 21 vials of biological material out of the U.S. to China.

At the time of his arrest, Dr. Lieber was the chair of Harvard University’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department. Among the numerous unsealed charges, Dr. Lieber is accused of lying about his affiliation with the Wuhan University of Technology (WUT), in Wuhan, China. WUT was secretly paying him $50,000 per month and $150,000 a year for living expenses. He was also given $1.5 million dollars to set up a chemical/biological “research” laboratory at WUT, which he did. His assistant, Lieutenant Ye, was charged with accessing U.S. military websites and sending U.S. documents and information to China, lying about her military affiliation and falsely claiming to be a student. Is there a connection between Dr. Lieber, Lieutenant Ye, and Research Assistant Zheng and the Chinese Virus aka the Wuhan Virus, which is currently terrorizing the world? I can’t say for sure at this juncture, but I don’t believe in coincidences. That is especially true when dealing with the Russians and the Chinese.

The launch site of the Chinese Virus is not in doubt. It was Wuhan. Now consider the fact that there are two functioning biological laboratories in Wuhan believed to be linked to China’s biological warfare program and working with deadly viruses. The Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products are the noted laboratories.

Why would China intentionally release a deadly virus? Communist China has a population that exceeds 1.4 billion people, and they have a hard time feeding and caring for that many people. As a result, the country’s birth rate is both limited and monitored by the government. Therefore, it is not too hard to attach some validity to stories that the Chinese government is not above quietly testing biological weapons including viruses on small segments of its own people from time to time. It decreases the population, and, at the same time, it provides what the military refers to as a “Live Fire’ exercise to get a feel for the real thing and surface any problems that need to be corrected. I would like to believe the Chinese government would not do that, but today’s world is much different that the world I grew up in. In today’s world, anything is possible.

I mentioned China’s dream of world domination. Trust me, that dream is real! And, they will use all options available to them. When a country the size of China goes to war, there will be no rules. The “Chinese Virus,” whether an act of nature, an accident, or a malicious act should be a wake-up call for us and our allies. I will address China’s World Domination dream another time. In the meantime “Thank God” that Donald Trump is our president. I cannot think of another man or woman I would rather have in the White House to lead us through this worldwide Chinese Virus crisis.

One final thing! The words “Chinese Virus” are not racist. I refer the offended to the terms “German Measles,” “Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever,” and the “Spanish Flu.” Like the Chinese Flu, all of these identifying denote where the disease/illness started. I understand the Chinese Virus is very offensive. Let us hope none of us become one of the offended. I understand it hurts really bad.

God bless us in our hour of need!