Christene Bouldin Hale

Christene Bouldin Hale, 80, of Spencer, passed away March 19, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Sparta.

Mrs. Hale was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Spencer, to L.S. Bouldin and Ellen Johnson Bouldin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles R. Hale; and her son, Barry Hale.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Ann Vanatta (Ronald R.), of Gainesboro, Valerie Sochocki (Leo), of Nashville; brothers, Lester Bouldin, Larry Bouldin, Lynn Bouldin, Wade Bouldin, Alan Bouldin; sisters, Beverly Bryant, Vickie Guy, Rosemary Roberson; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many friends, neighbors, and classmates.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.