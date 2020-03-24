City and county officials taking preventative measures to reduce exposure to coronavirus

By Rachel Auberger

Following similar precautions being taken across the state and the nation, the City of Sparta and White County are to begin preventative measures to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 starting Monday, March 23.

“We have one goal in mind – to mitigate the possible spread of the virus and avoid a longer-term risk to the community,” Sparta Mayor Jeff Young said about the decision to begin limiting public access to many of the city’s offices. “The health and safety of our residents, visitors, and staff is of the highest importance at this time. The city continues to monitor updates from the CDC and state health officials and will adjust our response plans and operations based upon their advice. The City of Sparta and White County have worked closely during the decision-making process, and these measures are being taken in conjunction with similar actions taken by the White County Executive, along with county offices.”

Starting Monday, March 23, the City of Sparta is closing all walk-in services and lobbies. This includes access to city hall (6 Liberty Square), Sparta Electric and Public Works (545 Bockman Way), Sparta fire halls (715 N. Spring St. and 305 Bockman Way), and Sparta Police Department (323 Bockman Way). All emergency services and trash collection services will continue to operate fully and as regularly scheduled. City staff and services will continue to be available by phone, and many services are available online.

While walk-in services are ceasing, the city will continue to function and is offering the following options for residents needing to do business at one of the city offices:

To pay electric and water bills, please use the drive-through window or the night depository at Sparta Electric and Public Works, pay online at spartaelectricsystem.com/billpay or call (931) 738-2281. There is also a night depository box at city hall.

To pay tickets, taxes, obtain a business license or apply for a permit, please call city hall at (931) 836-3248

The Codes Enforcement Office, located at city hall, will be open by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling (931) 836-3248. Information can be submitted in various alternative ways, and fees can be paid by drop box, over the phone, or online. They will continue to issue building permits and perform inspections.

To contact the fire department call (931) 738-7380

To contact the police department, call (931) 836-3734.

Records requests and Municipal Court information and requests can be directed to city hall at (931) 836-3248.

The county is also changing the way some of their offices will conduct business during this time.

“We will have a walk-up window for the county clerk’s office, as this is the busiest office,” County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said. “The rest of the offices will use social distancing at this time.”

Robinson stated that the walk-up window, which will likely be at the entrance to the courthouse, will be put in use beginning March 23. “I will continue to evaluate the situation daily and make revisions as necessary.”

Young expressed his desire to reassure Sparta and White County residents there is not a need to panic, rather a need to take preventative measures seriously to reduce the impact COVID-19 has on the local community.

“I’m encouraging the greater Sparta and White County community to work together during this time,” he said. “The CDC and State of Tennessee Department of Health officials recommend social distancing, which is a term for taking precautions to reduce your contact with other individuals. It is imperative that we understand the impact of this pandemic on our community, and we know the collective action on preventative hygiene and minimizing social gatherings will significantly reduce the long-term impacts on Sparta. These short-term measures will build upon our resiliency and strength.”