City approves bid for sewer rehab project despite issues

By Rachel Auberger

Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen revisited the subject of bids for the Sanitary Sewer System Rehabilitation Project at their April 2 meeting, and, after much debate, a bid was finally accepted.

The request to approve the lowest bid for the project was originally made in the March 19 meeting, but after discussion about the engineer adjusting the columns in which numbers had been placed on one bid sheet, a controversial vote to rebid the project narrowly passed with four “yes” votes and three “no.”

The city’s attorney, Lynn Omohundro, was not present at the March 19 meeting, however, she was contacted about the legality of the decision and presented her findings to the board, on April 2.

“The motion made to rebid the project is not really the best avenue to proceed with this because once the bids are out there it becomes kind of an impossibility to rebid,” she stated. “Everybody knows what everyone has bid at this point, so rebidding is not really the proper avenue.”

Omohundro suggested that an alderman who voted “yes” on the rebid question make the motion to reconsider.

Alderman Jerry Lowery, who originally made the motion to rebid the project in the previous meeting, asked the attorney if she was asking him to pull his motion.

“Make a motion to reconsider,” Omohundro said. “Then it opens it up for discussion.”

Omohundro clarified that making a motion to reconsider wasn’t approving or disapproving any previous motions, rather opening the floor for more discussion.

“Rebidding isn’t going to achieve the objective that you want in awarding a bid and moving forward with the project,” she said. “It’s not a realistic answer.”

Alderman Hoyt Jones made a motion to reconsider, which was seconded by Vice Mayor Jim Floyd. The motion was then approved, with Lowery being the only no vote.

“I want to say right off the bat that it’s a shame that after we voted to rebid, we didn’t take any avenue to even look at starting to rebid,” he said, after the motion carried. “That’s not a good precedent for us as a board to be setting on an issue we’ve already dealt with.”

Alderman Chad Griffin brought up the question of the legality of what happened during the opening of the sealed bids and the ensuing process that caused the bid to be questioned.

“The lowest bidder had columns shifted, and, instead of taking the bid as is, the engineer – not us – decided to shift those columns themselves,” he said, recounting what had happened. “That’s what bothers me. It doesn’t seem like something that’s legal, something that should be done in that setting. It was presented in that way; people shouldn’t be allowed to change numbers or change proposals just on a whim. Seems unfair that they didn’t just take it as it was presented.”

Omohundro answered him stating it was her understanding, after looking into the situation, that making those types of corrections was part of the job the engineers do.

“It is very common for errors to be made in the bid process,” she explained. “You have someone who prepares it, someone else that puts the numbers into the form – I believe secretarial help sometimes follow behind the experts that are proposing these numbers. It’s very common that bids have errors that the engineers discover when analyzing. That’s part of their job is to correct those items.”

“My understanding is that the base price and the unit price that was on the paper work are the right numbers, they just got off in the form,” Omohundro continued, explaining that numbers weren’t changed, just placed into the correct columns. “The different line items were just not accurately transposed.”

Lowery then commented on the subject of the bottom line being changed, according to City Administrator Brad Hennessee’s comments during the March 19 meeting, “The bottom line was not the number, so legally we should have taken the $190,000 bid instead of shuffling it over.”

“I don’t think that contractors and architects don’t have time to manipulate it. The question came from the guy that bid it. It was the wrong bid,” Lowery said, referring to the bidder questioning the number on his bid when he heard it read for the first time at the bid-reading. “Then they started looking. They called a timeout and they shuffled the numbers around. We’re talking about a $200,000 missing.”

“Mistakes do happen in bids,” Hennessee commented. “Federal standards say that mistakes happen, and they can be corrected by the engineer.”

He then pointed out to the board that there was an addendum to the bid that went out days before the opening.

“One of the items in that said that all unit prices in the base bid must match the unit prices defined in each deductive alternate shown on the bid form,” he said. “[This bidder] met that requirement.”

Hennessee also said that there is a form that all of the bidders signed, when they submitted their bid, “There’s an item in there that says ‘bidder understands that the owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.’”

Hennessee explained that bids are based on unit prices multiplied by the quantities, and that when the same prices and quantities that the bidder listed were shifted to be in the proper lines on the bid sheet, the total changed, but it only accurately reflected the numbers the bidder had provided.

“The question becomes intent,” he said. “This never gave the appearance that this was intentional. It was an honest mistake.”

“To answer the question if we had gone on with the bid that was $181,260 deductive alternate – if we had awarded that bid – when the contractor noticed that he was on the hook for a 180,000 alternate, he would have left the job, and we would have been behind. At that point we could have gone to bidder number two,” Hennessee said, addressing previous questions by Lowery about why they weren’t forcing this issue of taking the number that was given rather than allowing for corrections to the bid form. “No need to do that. The mistake was corrected before any action was taken to award the bid or any action was taken regarding the contract.”

“I don’t think anyone is saying there was intent. However, we are dealing with tax payer dollars. And it was a questionable little move after the bids were open,” Lowery responded. “And I still think we are in the wrong if we accept this bid.”

Griffin disagreed with Lowery and stated that his previous concern was about what would take place if the second bidder had come with a lawyer to contest the issue, but after hearing from both the city attorney and the city administrator, he was confident there would be no legal ramifications from accepting the bid.

“Sounds to me like this does happen sometimes, and it seems like a reasonable mistake,” he said. “He was off a line, moved it up and everything was fine. That was my concern, does this happen sometimes? There is no legal issue.”

“I think we should just go with the lowest bidder,” Griffin continued. “We have got to get this done. We’ve got this grant money out there. We don’t want to lose it. That’s my concern with taxpayer dollars – we keep dragging our feet, we are just going to lose this and possibly face issues with not getting work done.”

Griffin then made a motion to accept the lowest bid that was seconded by Vice Mayor Floyd.

Before the vote was cast, Lowery said he had another question for his fellow alderman.

“If it happens all the time, has it happened before?” he said, calling on members of the board who have served longer than he. “You’re saying it happens all the time, and no one sitting here has seen that.”

“I think what Lynn [Omohundro] is saying is that it happens all the time across the state of Tennessee,” Mayor Jeff Young replied. “We have been very fortunate in Sparta that it’s not happened here.”

Hennessee, who was the public works director in McMinnville before taking the job as city administrator for Sparta, said that while he has never been the engineer in charge, he has been present when it has happened.

“This is why we have a lawyer and a city administrator, because they understand these things,” Griffin said, thanking both Hennessee and Omohundro for their research into the matter. “My impression is that what happened is something that is part of their routine duties as an engineer. They’re allowed to do that.”

Ultimately the vote to accept the previous low bid, rather than rebid the project, was taken, and the motion passed with Griffin, Floyd, Young, and Alderwoman Judy Payne voting “yes.” Lowery, Jones, and Robert Officer voted against the motion.