City board addresses storm damage and COVID-19 procedures

By Rachel Auberger

In what was an unusual meeting of Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which had board members in the meeting room and department heads and visitors in the city hall lobby watching via Skype, some of the recent tragedies that are affecting the city were discussed.

Mayor Jeff Young explained the unique setting was to abide by the CDC guidelines for social distancing, keeping the number of people in one space to a minimum while maintaining six feet between individuals.

In addition to the board adopting new meeting policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several departments within the city are also seeing changes.

Sparta Police Department has set up an alternate location for its day-shift employees, and all officers have been fitted with n95 masks and issued gloves and protective glasses. Chief Doug Goff reported that hazmat suits have been ordered as well.

“We will be using Oldham’s Theater as a police department for a while to create separation between police officer,” Young explained. “We are also having all public works employees limit themselves to one person per vehicle until this virus is under control. We are taking this situation very seriously and encourage everyone in our community to do the same.”

The public works department has also separated its employees by having the street department stationed at South Carter Street, the water department working out of the water plant, and the city mechanics stay at the new garage building.

Sparta Fire Department is getting a thorough cleaning twice a day and all paid firemen have been issued n95 masks. They have also limited volunteers to just five minutes inside the building.

“It is business as usual,” Fire Chief Kirk Young said. “If they are responding to a fire, we are allowing them in the building, but minimizing their time.”

City hall is working to provide office space for all of the employees that usually work in open spaces.

“We have some space to expand and put them in their own office so that we don’t have to send anybody home,” City Administrator Brad Hennessee said. “I consider every employee that the city has to be essential, and we want to keep them at work if we can.”

“Gov. Bill Lee made it pretty clear.

Alderman Chad Griffin said. “We are just going to continue and see how it goes in the next week, two weeks, month and see what we are dealing with – see how serious this becomes. I would encourage everyone to take it seriously and protect those that are vulnerable.”

“These are very, very difficult times, and everyone knows it,” Mayor Jeff Young added. “Everyone has family or friends that are affected by the things going on, whether medically or economically.”

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, each of the city departments was focused on the recent storm that came through White County, on March 29.

Police Chief Doug Goff reported that a repeater antenna, on Story Mountain, was broken but is still standing. It has been determined that a crane will be needed to lift the antenna and replace approximately 10 feet at the bottom.

“We aren’t going to be able to do that right now,” Goff said, estimating the project would cost between $3,000 and $5,000. “Crane operation is down due to the virus.”

Kirk Young reported that the city fire department handled multiple calls throughout the March 29 storms and also went to assist some of the county volunteer departments.

Dillard Quick reported the street department spent much of the day cleaning streets and extended his thanks to both Sparta and the Cookeville rescue squads for their help. He went on to say the city will be picking up brush, but warned that residents should be patient.

“If you’ve got stuff at the road, try to make it 12-to 13 foot – no longer than that or it is hard for the truck to put it in the bin,” Quick added.

The employees of Sparta Electric Department put in over 18 hours of work, on March 29. According to Belva Bess, manager, she and Dana McKinney spent the day personally answering as many calls as they could, while the men were out trying to repair lines and replace poles.

“I think our customers like to talk to someone instead of just leaving a recording,” she said. “They really appreciated that we were there to say ‘we are out there. We know.’”

Bess said by taking the calls rather than sending them to an automated messaging system, they were able to determine which homes had lines pulled from the house and alert those customers that they would need to get an electrician in before the department would be able to reconnect their service.

“The electric system took calls all day long. Other electric utilities, if you called you got an answering machine that said we know your power is out, and we will get it on as soon as we can,” Hennessee said. “Our electric system had a lengthy list of the people who they had talked to and who needed a contractor to repair. They did those people a huge favor. If they hadn’t it would have been eight [on] Sunday night before these people would realize that they were going to have to look for an electrician. They did a lot of people a lot of good the way they handled it.”

“I’d like to tell everyone how proud I am of the city and city employees,” Hennessee continued. “I started checking on things about 7 a.m., Sunday [March 29]. Everyone had everything underway. Everybody knew what to do and when to do it. I am proud to call them co-workers. Employees went over and above.”

In other business, the board approved the bid for Churchill, Hillcrest, & Highlands Sewer Projects from John T. Hall Construction, Inc. as well as approving the purchase of two new emergency back-up sewer pumps. They also approved the solicitation of applications for equipment operator in public works/street department.

During the meeting, it was announced that Sparta will be getting two new businesses in the near future.

“A permit was bought by a franchise company,” Young announced. “Papa John’s will be coming and opening soon They will be remodeling in the old Brady’s Printing Building. Also, Eye Centers of Tennessee bought property on the corner of Roosevelt and North Spring to build a new building.”

“We have a little growth going on,” he said. “In bad times, it’s good to hear some good news.”

NOTE: On Friday, April 3, the city announced the closure of city parks with this statement from Brad Hennessee:

In following today’s announcement that all Tennessee State Parks and Natural Areas will close effective tomorrow (April 4) and will remain closed until April 14th, the City of Sparta has chosen to close Pearson Park, South Carter Street Park and the Wallace-Smith Park. The closure will stand until April 14th and is complete closure of all park facilities, trails, and exhibits. The City of Sparta will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and will adhere to all applicable health guidelines and adjust policy accordingly.

This statement came after they had previously planned to close playgrounds and pavilions but encourage the use of walking trails and waterways.