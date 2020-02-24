City donates $1,000 toward cemetery cleanup

By Ron Moses

On Feb. 20, 2020, Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance that would annex the property where the baseball field adjacent to Pearson Park is now located.

According to documents provided, the property will now be designated as commercial land. The ordinance, which was a first reading, was passed unanimously.

Also approved was a donation of up to $1,000 for cleaning supplies and chemicals. The chemicals will be used by a group of volunteers who recently came before the board and said they wanted to refurbish the old city cemetery.

“When that group came before us two meetings ago, we checked their credentials,” said Mayor Jeff Young. Brad [Hennessee – city administrator] did some research on them, and we felt real good about those.”

Young said the group, led by archaeologist Sarah Northcutt, along with Peggy Hurteau and Brenda Templeton, had a grant for $1,000.

“Big cemetery – I don’t know how long they are going to volunteer, but we didn’t feel like that [grant] would go very far,” said Young. “We thought it was a very good cause and appreciate them volunteering their time and appreciate the board considering this.”

The board not only considered it, they approved the donation unanimously.

The board also approved the purchase of materials for water line replacement. The replacement will take place on Highland Drive, Hillcrest Drive, and Churchill Drive. Total expenditure will be $31,845.02 and will be made to G & C Supply. Public Works was also approved the purchase of a 40,000-pounds rated, 4-post lift for their garage. The lift will be purchased from Jim Brown NAPA at a cost of $24,985.

“All the money is not in that line item,” said Public Works Director Dillard Quick of the budgeted item. “I have two other places I am pulling from to have the money to purchase this. What we have now are lifts that are two posts, and they are kind of dangerous.”

Quick said one of the cables on the two-post lift recently broke, and the crew had to use a forklift to fix the problem.

“This one has a ramp, and the whole thing lifts up,” said Quick. “It’s a lot safer. The garbage truck can actually fit on this one, and we can actually work on everything we have.”

The board approved an application for the Aaron Schafer Memorial Foundation parade to be held July 25, 2020. It is an annual bike ride. The board also heard from department heads and, after convening as the beer board, approved an application for a beer permit for CalfKiller Brewing Company. CalfKiller will take part in the Chamber Business After Hours event, on Feb. 25, 2020.

Aldermen Hoyt Jones made a request of the board before the meeting adjourned.

“I’d like to ask that we put in our upcoming budget some funds for the humane society” said Jones. “All the folks that are involved with the humane society here in Sparta and White County are volunteers. A lot of them half to put their own money in because those little fellas they pick up have to eat.”

Mayor Jeff Young agreed to discuss the matter when the city meets to discuss the budget in the upcoming months.